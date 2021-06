YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County native has punched her ticket to the Olympics and will be heading to Tokyo next month.

Spring Grove graduate, Hali Flickinger, won the 200-meter butterfly at the Olympic trials in Omaha, Nebraska to clinch her spot.

She finished with a time of just under 2 minutes and 6 seconds, which was the second-fastest time in the world this year.

Flickinger will also swim the 400 IM in the games. The 2021 Olympic games kick off July 23.