Date: October 2, 2019, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: Memorial Hall at The York Fairgrounds
The abc27 Job Fair will feature a variety of local businesses and industries. Recruit for your open positions at the abc27 Job Fair. Package options available, from a basic booth option to hosting a seminar on the topic of your choice and/or a guest segment on the popular lifestyle show, Good Day PA!
 
VENDOR INFORMATION:
Basic booth package includes:
  • Pipe and draped 8′ x 6′ booth with table and two chairs
  • Box lunch for two
  • Online Job Fair – runs October 1 – 31, 2019: Includes logo, information, featured job posting, link(s) to career/job section, social media pages.
  • Inclusion in The Savings Guide special Job Fair print insert. Runs the week leading up to the abc27 Job Fair.
    • Limited space!
    To sign up or for more information:
    Contact Melissa 717-236-2727 ext 413 or complete the form below.

