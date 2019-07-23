Date: October 2, 2019, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: Memorial Hall at The York Fairgrounds
The abc27 Job Fair will feature a variety of local businesses and industries. Recruit for your open positions at the abc27 Job Fair. Package options available, from a basic booth option to hosting a seminar on the topic of your choice and/or a guest segment on the popular lifestyle show, Good Day PA!
Where: Memorial Hall at The York Fairgrounds
The abc27 Job Fair will feature a variety of local businesses and industries. Recruit for your open positions at the abc27 Job Fair. Package options available, from a basic booth option to hosting a seminar on the topic of your choice and/or a guest segment on the popular lifestyle show, Good Day PA!
Basic booth package includes:
To sign up or for more information:
Contact Melissa 717-236-2727 ext 413 or complete the form below.