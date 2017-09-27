Contact

To apply for a job at abc27, please visit Nexstar Careers

Please, no telephone inquiries.

abc27 is an Equal Opportunity Employer EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/VETERANS/DISABLED

Internships

We have a limited number of internships available and priority will be given to college juniors and seniors. Please note that our internships are unpaid and you must be receiving college credit. Please apply to the address below.

abc27 Human Resources Dept.

3235 Hoffman Street

Harrisburg, PA 17110

Or email: internships@abc27.com

Related Links

Nexstar Careers

abc27 EEO Policy