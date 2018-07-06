Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WHTM-TV / abc27 has an immediate opening for a Business/Human Resource Administrator. This individual should have the capability to plan, direct, coordinate or liaise one or more administrative services of the business unit, such as records and information management, reports and accounts payable, facilities planning and maintenance, operations, human resources, and other office support services. This position reports directly to the VP/GM. Pre-employment background screen to include MVR required.

Requisition # 2018-2033



