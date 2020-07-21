WHTM-TV/abc27 has an immediate opening for a Capitol Bureau MMJ here in the Harrisburg, Pennsylvania for the Pennsylvania Nexstar Stations. Successful candidate will shoot, write and edit custom daily broadcast content for each market, be available for daily live shots in all markets, and update content on various web and digital platforms. We are looking for a politically-minded individual who is committed to local news. This is a year-round position dedicated to finding stories that impact the lives of people across the state. You must have the ability to uncover stories, and develop professional contacts with experts, government officials and other important figures to best obtain news information. . Candidates must be strong writers who also know how to shoot and edit their own work. Strong storytellers are preferred. A solid understanding of social media is a must. Previous newsroom experience is preferred. This is a position that offers tremendous growth opportunities.

Additional Job Duties:

This position requires significant industry experience and a bachelor’s degree in journalism or mass communications.

Principal Duties & Responsibilities:

Build network of informational sources that will enable the company to stay ahead of its competitors.

Develop ideas for news, feature and enterprise pieces, as well as investigative stories.

Collect and analyze facts about newsworthy events by interview, investigation, or observation.

Gather accurate and interesting information for newscast presentations.

Present clear, creative and accurate live shots.

Produce accurate, complete and compelling news copy on deadline.

Play an active and visible role in the community

Reports news stories for broadcast, describing the background and details of events

Arranges interviews with people who can provide information about stories

Reviews copy and corrects errors in content, grammar and punctuation, following prescribed editorial style and formatting guidelines

Reviews and evaluates notes taken about event aspects to isolate pertinent facts and details

Determines a story’s emphasis, length and format, and organizes material accordingly

Researches and analyzes background information related to news stories to be able to provide complete and accurate information

Gathers information about events through research, interviews, experience or attendance at political, news, sports, artistic, social or other functions

Produces and presents reports for all platforms

Ensures that all content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality

Writes stories for the web and other eMedia platforms

Interacts with viewers/users on social media sites

Performs special projects and other duties as assigned

Specialized Knowledge/Skills/Abilities:

Excellent reading, writing, spelling, grammar and organizational skills.

Team player that maintains attitude of cooperation with all station personnel.

Proficient at shooting, screening, logging and editing video, and providing written editing instructions to tape editors, when applicable

Proficient in social networking sites.

Adept at ad-lib presentations, without aid of scripts and/or teleprompters.

Possess exceptional research skills.

Flexibility to work any shift

Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously

Training/Equipment:

At least three years of experience as a multimedia journalist in a broadcast newsroom, ability to operate newsroom computer systems, editing and camera equipment.

Provide resume and digital reel when applying.

Work Environment/Mental/Physical Requirements:

High stress environment with deadline pressures. Travel could be required on a regular basis. Position requires the transport of equipment weighing up to 60 lbs. Position could require work in extreme outdoor temperatures. A valid driver`s license and an acceptable driving record are required.

NOTE: This job description contains the basic requirements for the position and is NOT intended to be a complete list of responsibilities other duties may be assigned.

To apply for this position, please visit: Capitol Bureau MMJ on the Nexstar Career Page.