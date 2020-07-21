Digital Producer

Posted: / Updated:

The Digital Producer leads the transition from broadcast focused newsrooms to multi-platform newsrooms through active daily example; providing training in methods, processes and tactics; as well as in creating/editing origin content beyond that which is produced for on-air.

Essential Duties:

  • Develops and leads winning strategy for station content
  • Expert understanding of Facebook, Twitter, and other social media platforms
  • Reviews copy and will correct errors in content, grammar, and punctuation, following prescribed editorial style and formatting guidelines
  • Use our Social Media and Website to build and reinforce brand recognition and drive viewers to television
  • Determines a story’s emphasis, length, and format, and organizes material accordingly
  • Research and analyze background information related to news stories in order to be able to provide complete and accurate information
  • Gathers information about events through research, interviews, experience or attendance at political, news, sports, artistic, social or other functions
  • Pitches on-brand local and trending stories during morning meetings
  • Checks reference materials such as books, news files or public records to obtain relevant facts
  • Shoots and edits content for on-air and digital
  • Produces reports for all platforms
  • Ensures that all content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality
  • Builds and calendars digital campaigns to promote local shows and specials.
  • Writes stories for the web and other digital platforms
  • Performs other duties as assigned
  • Finds new ways to use Social Media and our website to engage with viewers

Requirements & Skills:

  • Degree in journalism; daily newspaper or news site experience required; live, working web samples and/or print pages preferred
  • Proficiency in Associated Press style, Adobe Photoshop, Dreamweaver, and Basic HTML preferred
  • CSS, Flash and other relevant technology skills is a plus
  • Maintain positive work environment through active team participation and cooperation with co-workers in all departments
  • Responds positively to feedback

To apply for this position, please visit: Digital Producer on the Nexstar Career page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

