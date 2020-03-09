The Digital Video Producer identifies and produces unique video content for the station’s digital platforms throughout the day; manages the live digital broadcasts from the station’s state-of-the-art Digital Now Center; and creates/edits original content beyond that which is produced for on-air.

Essential Duties

Understanding of Facebook, Twitter, and other social media platforms

Reviews copy and will correct errors in content, grammar, and punctuation, following prescribed editorial style and formatting guidelines

Use our Social Media and Website to build and reinforce brand recognition and drive viewers to television

Research and analyze background information related to news stories in order to be able to provide complete and accurate information

Gathers information about events through research, interviews, experience or attendance at political, news, sports, artistic, social or other functions

Checks reference materials such as books, news files or public records to obtain relevant facts

Writes and edits content for all digital platforms

Ensures that all content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality

Performs other duties as assigned

Finds new ways to use Social Media and our website to engage with viewers

Requirements & Skills:

Degree in journalism; daily newspaper or news site experience required; live, working web samples and/or print pages preferred

Proficiency in Associated Press style, Adobe Photoshop, Dreamweaver, and Basic HTML preferred

CSS, Flash and other relevant technology skills is a plus

Maintain positive work environment through active team participation and cooperation with co-workers in all departments

Responds positively to feedback

Physical Demands & Work Environment:

The Digital Producer must be able to sit, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work in close proximity to others, work outdoors in all weather conditions, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions. In addition, the Digital Producer must be able to lift, set up and operate equipment weighing up to 50 pounds.

If you would like to apply for this position, please visit the listing on our Corporate job site.

https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/PA-Harrisburg/Digital-Video-Producer_REQ-3560