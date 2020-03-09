The Digital Video Producer identifies and produces unique video content for the station’s digital platforms throughout the day; manages the live digital broadcasts from the station’s state-of-the-art Digital Now Center; and creates/edits original content beyond that which is produced for on-air.
Essential Duties
- Understanding of Facebook, Twitter, and other social media platforms
- Reviews copy and will correct errors in content, grammar, and punctuation, following prescribed editorial style and formatting guidelines
- Use our Social Media and Website to build and reinforce brand recognition and drive viewers to television
- Research and analyze background information related to news stories in order to be able to provide complete and accurate information
- Gathers information about events through research, interviews, experience or attendance at political, news, sports, artistic, social or other functions
- Checks reference materials such as books, news files or public records to obtain relevant facts
- Writes and edits content for all digital platforms
- Ensures that all content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality
- Performs other duties as assigned
- Finds new ways to use Social Media and our website to engage with viewers
Requirements & Skills:
- Degree in journalism; daily newspaper or news site experience required; live, working web samples and/or print pages preferred
- Proficiency in Associated Press style, Adobe Photoshop, Dreamweaver, and Basic HTML preferred
- CSS, Flash and other relevant technology skills is a plus
- Maintain positive work environment through active team participation and cooperation with co-workers in all departments
- Responds positively to feedback
Physical Demands & Work Environment:
The Digital Producer must be able to sit, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work in close proximity to others, work outdoors in all weather conditions, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions. In addition, the Digital Producer must be able to lift, set up and operate equipment weighing up to 50 pounds.
If you would like to apply for this position, please visit the listing on our Corporate job site.
https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/PA-Harrisburg/Digital-Video-Producer_REQ-3560