Marketing and Sales Research Director

WHTM has an opening for an experienced Market & Sales Research Director based in the Harrisburg-Lancaster-York area of Central, Pennsylvania. The position will oversee audience measurements for both the broadcast and digital platforms.
Job Responsibilities:
- Overseeing, analyzing and maintaining all research information and functions from Comscore, Kantar, Marshall Marketing, Strata, Google Ad Manager and other tools that support and enhance the sales and marketing effectiveness of our brands in the marketplace
- Provide valuable research data to Sales, News and Promotions departments. For example, compiling and distributing relevant ratings facts, trends and analysis, ratings successes and challenges
- The individual will be an active participant in station activities, including but not limited to presentations to clients, sales managers, station management, and at full station staff meetings.
- Create compelling presentations that reinforce the marketing power of all the stations’ media platforms
- Providing monthly ratings reports and analysis after publication of new data
- Providing positioning pieces that help the sales process.
- Prepare inventory and performance reports for sales managers within deadlines
- Gather campaign data for proof of performance presentations for Sales & Marketing clients
- Manage local digital campaign operations
- Communicate with corporate digital ad operations to maintain campaign effectiveness
Requirements & Skills:
- Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience (3 years) in Marketing, Communications, English or Statistics
- Minimum of 2-3 years of media research experience Knowledgeable about media related software including Wide Orbit, Kantar, Google Ad Manager and other comparable software
- Ability to work under pressure and meet tight deadlines
- Problem-solving and deductive reasoning skills
- Clear and concise communications both through writing & presentation skills
- Organizational skills for daily responsibilities & special projects for sales and marketing team
- Knowledge of media campaigns through linear and digital platforms
- Comfortable presenting alongside a team of account executives and Management on key client meetings
- Highly proficient in all Microsoft Office products (WORD, EXCEL & POWERPOINT)
To apply for this position, please visit: Marketing and Sales Research Director on the Nexstar Career Page.