Marketing and Sales Research Director

WHTM-TV/abc27 has an immediate opening for a Digital Multimedia Journalist (MMJ). This is a unique position that will work on the award-winning abc27 Daybreak. It will include both on air and digital reporting, including live reporting in the studio and in the field. Candidates must be strong writers who also know how to shoot and edit their own work. Strong storytellers are preferred. A solid understanding of social media is a must. Previous newsroom experience is preferred. This is a position that offers tremendous growth opportunities. Interested candidates should apply online and send their resume and reel to News Director Olivia Dangler at odangler@abc27.com.

Essential Duties: