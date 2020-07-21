WHTM-TV/abc27 is looking for the next Multimedia Journalist to join our team. The ideal candidate has strong writing skills, active and engaging delivery, and a passion for storytelling. This MMJ will produce, report, shoot, write, voice, edit, and feed news production content for all platforms in a manner that is clear, engaging, and meaningful.

Candidates must be a strong communicator and highly motivated. Previous on-air experience is preferred. Interested candidates should apply online and send their resume and reel to News Director Olivia Dangler at odangler@abc27.com.

Essential Duties:

Reports news stories for broadcast and digital platforms

Pitches leadable, enterprise stories that are relevant to the local community

Gathers information through research, interviews, experience, or attendance at political, news, sports, artistic, social, or other functions

Arranges and conducts live and recorded interviews

Reviews copy and ensures accuracy in content, grammar and punctuation following prescribed editorial style and formatting guidelines

Determines a story’s emphasis, length, and format and organizes material accordingly

Researches and analyzes background information related to news stories to be able to provide complete and accurate information

Ensures that all content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality

Revises work to meet editorial approval or to fit time requirements

Receives assignments and evaluates leads and tips to develop story ideas

Discusses issues with producers and/or news managers to establish priorities or positions

Interacts with viewers/users on digital platforms

Performs special projects and other duties as assigned

Requirements & Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience

Fluency in English

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written with the ability to ad lib when required

Minimum two years’ experience in news reporting

Superior on-air presence

Proficiency with computers, cell phones and other newsroom technology

Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously

Valid driver’s license with a good driving record

Flexibility to work any shift

To apply for this position, please visit: MultiMedia Journalist on the Nexstar Career Page.