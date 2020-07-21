MultiMedia Journalist

WHTM-TV/abc27 is looking for the next Multimedia Journalist to join our team. The ideal candidate has strong writing skills, active and engaging delivery, and a passion for storytelling. This MMJ will produce, report, shoot, write, voice, edit, and feed news production content for all platforms in a manner that is clear, engaging, and meaningful.

Candidates must be a strong communicator and highly motivated. Previous on-air experience is preferred. Interested candidates should apply online and send their resume and reel to News Director Olivia Dangler at odangler@abc27.com.

Essential Duties:

  • Reports news stories for broadcast and digital platforms
  • Pitches leadable, enterprise stories that are relevant to the local community
  • Gathers information through research, interviews, experience, or attendance at political, news, sports, artistic, social, or other functions
  • Arranges and conducts live and recorded interviews
  • Reviews copy and ensures accuracy in content, grammar and punctuation following prescribed editorial style and formatting guidelines
  • Determines a story’s emphasis, length, and format and organizes material accordingly
  • Researches and analyzes background information related to news stories to be able to provide complete and accurate information
  • Ensures that all content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality
  • Revises work to meet editorial approval or to fit time requirements
  • Receives assignments and evaluates leads and tips to develop story ideas
  • Discusses issues with producers and/or news managers to establish priorities or positions
  • Interacts with viewers/users on digital platforms
  • Performs special projects and other duties as assigned

 Requirements & Skills:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience
  • Fluency in English
  • Excellent communication skills, both oral and written with the ability to ad lib when required
  • Minimum two years’ experience in news reporting
  • Superior on-air presence
  • Proficiency with computers, cell phones and other newsroom technology
  • Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously
  • Valid driver’s license with a good driving record
  • Flexibility to work any shift

To apply for this position, please visit: MultiMedia Journalist on the Nexstar Career Page.

