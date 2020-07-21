WHTM-TV/abc27 is looking for the next MultiMedia Journalist to join our team. The ideal candidate has strong writing skills, active and engaging delivery, and a passion for storytelling. This MMJ will produce, report, shoot, write, voice, edit, and feed news production content for all platforms in a manner that is clear, engaging, and meaningful.
Candidates must be a strong communicator and highly motivated. Previous on-air experience is preferred. Interested candidates should apply online and send their resume and reel to News Director Olivia Dangler at odangler@abc27.com.
Essential Duties:
- Reports news stories for broadcast and digital platforms
- Pitches leadable, enterprise stories that are relevant to the local community
- Gathers information through research, interviews, experience, or attendance at political, news, sports, artistic, social, or other functions
- Arranges and conducts live and recorded interviews
- Reviews copy and ensures accuracy in content, grammar and punctuation following prescribed editorial style and formatting guidelines
- Determines a story’s emphasis, length, and format and organizes material accordingly
- Researches and analyzes background information related to news stories to be able to provide complete and accurate information
- Ensures that all content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality
- Revises work to meet editorial approval or to fit time requirements
- Receives assignments and evaluates leads and tips to develop story ideas
- Discusses issues with producers and/or news managers to establish priorities or positions
- Interacts with viewers/users on digital platforms
- Performs special projects and other duties as assigned
Requirements & Skills:
- Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience
- Fluency in English
- Excellent communication skills, both oral and written with the ability to ad lib when required
- Minimum two years’ experience in news reporting
- Superior on-air presence
- Proficiency with computers, cell phones and other newsroom technology
- Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously
- Valid driver’s license with a good driving record
- Flexibility to work any shift
To apply for this position, please visit MultiMedia Journalist on the Nexstar Career Page.