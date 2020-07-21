Producer, Creative Services

The Creative Services Producer operates television or video cameras to record images or scenes for commercial and promotional spots and operates editing equipment to produce images or scenes for commercial and promotional spots.
Essential Duties:
- Collaborate with Creative Services Director and other department staff with conceptualization and production of on-air station image and topical promotion with primary focus on news, weather, public affairs and client commercials that are on-brand and drive results.
- Attend daily news editorial meetings.
- Fill daily station logs with promotion and public service announcements
- Coordinate asset and information exchange take meeting notes
- Maintain a variety of projects and work with varying production styles while employing strong client service skills
- Coordinate production, including working with clients, account executives, agencies, as well as planning location(s), talent, music, voice-over and reserving any other technical pieces (camera’s, vehicles, etc.) needed for project
- Manage video equipment and software needs
- Extensive shooting and scripting of both short and long form spots and packages from concept to completion
- Perform other duties, as directed by management
Requirements & Skills:
- Minimum 3 years commercial, promotion, long form production experience
- Advanced knowledge of the post-production process, including media management and encoding video to various formats
- Broad understanding of marketing and design
- Advanced knowledge of High-definition (HD) cameras, DSLR technology and videography, motion graphics and proper lighting techniques
- Exhibit advanced editing expertise
- A passion to stay up-to-date on production trends and continually strive to push boundaries
- Software skills required include Adobe CC Suite production package including; Premiere Pro, After Effects, Photoshop, Audition and Media Encoder on PC platform
- Able to utilize Microsoft Office Suite
- Position will require day-to-day multi-tasking, as well as managing multiple projects simultaneously with frequent change in direction and priority
- Must be able to work independently or as part of a team
- Occasional weekends, evenings, and holiday shifts will be required
- Must maintain a valid driver’s license and good driving record as some travel may be required for client shoots and production meetings with advertisers of the station
- Possess a strong understanding of fundamental design, a strong sense of color, typography, and composition
- Meet all deadlines, fulfill scheduling commitments, and consistently achieve quick turnarounds in a fast-paced, rapidly changing environment
- Understand and use social media
- Working Knowledge of Wide Orbit and ENPS Software preferred, but not required
