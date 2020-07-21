Reporter, Creative Services

The Creative Services Reporter will work on stories for our lifestyle, Good Day PA, and other Sales Projects that may arise for on-air or digital distribution.
Essential Duties & Responsibilities:
- Reports/Writes/produces stories for broadcast, describing the background and details of events.
- Arranges interviews with people with the guidance of the client’s representative.
- Works with the people involved in the story to obtain photographs needed for the story
- Logs all video interviews and b-roll, writes the story in coordination with the Client Services Producer, makes changes, if necessary, if client requests
- Provides Creative Services Producer list of graphics needed for the story, including full names, credentials and titles
- Reviews copy and corrects errors in content, grammar and punctuation, following prescribed editorial style and formatting guidelines.
- Reviews and evaluates notes taken about the story’s aspects to isolate pertinent facts and details.
- Determines a story’s emphasis, length and format, and organizes material accordingly in coordination with the Creative Services Producer.
- Researches and analyzes background information related to the stories to be able to provide complete and accurate information.
- Discusses issues with Creative Services producer and/or Creative Services Director to establish priorities or positions.
- Ensures that all content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality.
- Keeps all information obtained in the story confidential
- Performs special projects and other duties as assigned.
Requirements & Skills:
- Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience.
- Fluency in English.
- Excellent communication skills, both oral and written.
- Minimum two years’ experience in news reporting. (More or less depending on market size.)
- Superior on-air presence.
- Works well with a team environment.
- Proficiency with computers, telephones, Microsoft Office Programs and other office equipment.
- Preferred, but not required, knowledge of ENPS software, Adobe Production Suite
- Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.
- Valid driver’s license with a good driving record.
To apply for this position, please visit: Reporter, Creative Services on the Nexstar Career Page.