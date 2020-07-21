Reporter, Creative Services

Jobs at ABC27
Posted: / Updated:

The Creative Services Reporter will work on stories for our lifestyle, Good Day PA, and other Sales Projects that may arise for on-air or digital distribution.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:   

  • Reports/Writes/produces stories for broadcast, describing the background and details of events.
  • Arranges interviews with people with the guidance of the client’s representative.
  • Works with the people involved in the story to obtain photographs needed for the story
  • Logs all video interviews and b-roll, writes the story in coordination with the Client Services Producer, makes changes, if necessary, if client requests
  • Provides Creative Services Producer list of graphics needed for the story, including full names, credentials and titles
  • Reviews copy and corrects errors in content, grammar and punctuation, following prescribed editorial style and formatting guidelines.
  • Reviews and evaluates notes taken about the story’s aspects to isolate pertinent facts and details.
  • Determines a story’s emphasis, length and format, and organizes material accordingly in coordination with the Creative Services Producer.
  • Researches and analyzes background information related to the stories to be able to provide complete and accurate information.
  • Discusses issues with Creative Services producer and/or Creative Services Director to establish priorities or positions.
  • Ensures that all content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality.
  • Keeps all information obtained in the story confidential
  • Performs special projects and other duties as assigned.      

Requirements & Skills:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience.
  • Fluency in English.
  • Excellent communication skills, both oral and written. 
  • Minimum two years’ experience in news reporting. (More or less depending on market size.)
  • Superior on-air presence.
  • Works well with a team environment.
  • Proficiency with computers, telephones, Microsoft Office Programs and other office equipment.
  • Preferred, but not required, knowledge of ENPS software, Adobe Production Suite
  • Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.
  • Valid driver’s license with a good driving record.

To apply for this position, please visit: Reporter, Creative Services on the Nexstar Career Page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss