Carrabba’s and Bonefish Grill to host hiring event Tuesday and Wednesday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Carrabba’s and Bonefish Grill are hosting in-person and online hiring events for hourly positions from Wednesday, June 2 through Thursday, June 3.

Both companies will be hosting the events from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Carrabba’s says the positions offer competitive wages, flexible schedules, employee benefits and perks and a fun place to work and grow.

The events encourage applicants to visit on-site locations or participate in a virtual interview.

To schedule an interview with Bonefish Grill click here. To schedule an interview with Carrabba’s, click here.

