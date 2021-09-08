Ollie’s Bargain Outlet hosts nationwide hiring event to fill over 3,000 job openings

FILE – This May 7, 2020, file photo shows a man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc. is hosting a nationwide hiring event Wednesday to fill more than 3,000 positions across its 400 store locations and three distribution centers.

The hiring event runs on September 8 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Interested applicants can visit an Ollies store or distribution center near them, or text “Apply” to 33097 for an on-the-spot interview.

According to Ollie’s, team members can benefit from “competitive wages, paid time off and opportunities for rapid promotion within the company.” Full-time employees may also receive benefits including affordable healthcare, vision and dental plans, paid company holidays and 401K with employee match.

“Since the beginning of this year, we’ve created hundreds of new jobs as we’ve expanded our footprint to 28 states. Our September hiring event will offer even more opportunities to those who want to join a company where they can grow their career as we continue to build the future of Ollie’s,” President and CEO of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc., John Swygert, said.

For a complete list of openings, click here.