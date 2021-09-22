Price Rite Marketplace hosting company-wide job fair in Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Seeking employment? Price Rite Marketplace is set to hold a company-wide hiring event Wednesday at any of its 60 locations throughout Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island and Maryland.

The walk-up job fair is taking place from 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm at all locations, no appointment is necessary. Interested candidates can visit the Price Rite Marketplace of their choice and speak with a hiring manager for an immediate interview.

“Price Rite Marketplace is looking for team players who are energetic, personable and put the customer first,” said Jim Dorey, president of Price Rite Marketplace. “We offer flexibility, competitive salaries and the opportunity to quickly advance to higher-level positions.”

Full and part-time positions are available, depending on location. For more information about Price Rite Marketplace and career opportunities, please visit: Price Rite’s career website.