UPMC to host job fair with variety of positions

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Are you looking for a job? UPMC will be hosting a hiring event on Wednesday, June 9 for a variety of positions.

UPMC’s growing medical group is looking for nurses, medical assistants, patient service representatives, call center representatives and more.

The job fair is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, June 9 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Radisson Hotel Harrisburg, 1150 Camp Hill Bypass, Camp Hill, PA 17011.

Applicants must be 18 years and older. walk-ins are welcome but individuals are encouraged to register online by clicking here.

For information about jobs at UPMC in Central Pa. click here.