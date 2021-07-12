USPS to host job fair in Harrisburg this weekend with pay topping $19 per hour

FILE – In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in Boys Town, Neb. The United States Post Office said Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 that it has chosen Oshkosh Defense to build its next-generation mail-delivery vehicle, part of an effort to make the USPS more environmentally friendly by switching a portion of its huge fleet to electric vehicles. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Postal Service will be hosting a job fair Saturday, July 17 with various openings and pay ranging between $16 and $19 per hour.

The job fair will take place on Saturday, July 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1425 Crooked Hill Road in Harrisburg.

The Postal service is accepting applications for the following positions:

Rura carrier associate (RCA): Salary $19.06 per hour

City carrier assistant (CCA): Salary $18.51 per hour

Mail handler assistant (MHA): Salary $16.87 per hour

Postal support employee (PSE): Salary $18.69 per hour

News delivered to your inbox: subscribe to abc27’s daily newsletter

According to a press release, the Postal Service has vacancies for city and rural carrier associates, tractor-trailer operators, mail handlers, maintenance, and clerks on an ongoing basis. You can view a list of jobs by clicking here.