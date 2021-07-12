USPS to host job fair in Harrisburg this weekend with pay topping $19 per hour

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Postal Service will be hosting a job fair Saturday, July 17 with various openings and pay ranging between $16 and $19 per hour.

The job fair will take place on Saturday, July 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1425 Crooked Hill Road in Harrisburg.

The Postal service is accepting applications for the following positions:

  • Rura carrier associate (RCA): Salary $19.06 per hour
  • City carrier assistant (CCA): Salary $18.51 per hour
  • Mail handler assistant (MHA): Salary $16.87 per hour
  • Postal support employee (PSE): Salary $18.69 per hour

According to a press release, the Postal Service has vacancies for city and rural carrier associates, tractor-trailer operators, mail handlers, maintenance, and clerks on an ongoing basis. You can view a list of jobs by clicking here.

