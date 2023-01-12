ABC27
Please enter a search term.
(WHTM) – Pennsylvania is one of 29 states that does not allow recreational marijuana despite bipartisan efforts to legalize it. In 2016 Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed …
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrat Josh Shapiro took the …
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro plans to nominate career prosecutor Michelle Henry to serve as attorney general. Shapiro, who was elected …
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Gov. Josh Shapiro thanked supporters during his inauguration speech on Tuesday saying they rejected "extremism" with his election victory …