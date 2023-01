HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – On his first full day in office, Governor Josh Shapiro is expected to sign an executive order regarding four year degree requirements for thousands of state jobs in Pennsylvania.

The Governor will be joined by Acting Secretary of Administration Neil Weaver and two commonwealth employees.

The event is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. and will be available to watch once it beings.

Shapiro was sworn in on Tuesday as Pennsylvania’s youngest governor since 2001.