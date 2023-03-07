HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro presented his inaugural state budget, which includes an increase of more than $560 million in education spending.

There’s also an increase of $103.8 million for special education funding and $38.5 million to continue to provide universal free breakfast for all Pennsylvania students.

“This budget is packed with commonsense solutions to the problems the people of Pennsylvania face every single day,” said Shapiro. “This budget lowers costs and cuts taxes for Pennsylvanians, it cuts red tape, speeds up permitting, and supports business. It strengthens our communities and makes them safer and more just. It protects our environment and invests in public health. And it starts the long process of making our education system more fair so that every child in this Commonwealth has a shot. The people of Pennsylvania have entrusted us with the responsibility to negotiate and come together. So instead of playing politics as usual, let’s show the people that we are up to this task.”

The Governor’s full speech can be read below.