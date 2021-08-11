Cilantro Chicken and Lime

2 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breasts, pounded to an even thickness

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Zest from two limes

Juice of 2 limes

¼ cup chopped cilantro

1 tablespoon minced garlic

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

Pinch of crushed red pepper, optional

Whisk together olive oil, lime juice, garlic, lime zest, cilantro, salt, pepper and red pepper flakes.

Add chicken breasts and allow to marinate at least 30 minutes up to overnight.

Preheat grill to medium high heat. Oil grill grates prior to placing chicken on. Grill chicken for approximately 10 minutes, flipping halfway thru. Or until chicken reaches a temp of 165.

Serve with a side salad, sliced avocado, rice or black beans.