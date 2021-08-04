Grilled Peaches & Pound Cake

Ingredients
- 4 slices pound cake
- 2 large ripe peaches (4 halves)
- 3 tablespoons butter
- Cinnamon
- Topping options:
- Whipped cream
- Ice cream
- Caramel Sauce
- Raspberry sauce, thawed frozen red raspberries, sugar and lime juice. Crush berries and run thru strainer to remove seeds.
Instructions
- Brush pound cake on one side and lightly grill till you get char marks. Remove from grill when toasted
- Split peaches remove seed and brush with butter and a sprinkling of cinnamon. Grill cut side down till will charred. About 3 minutes.
- Top pound cake with grilled peach half and add your favorite toppings