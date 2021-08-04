Grilled Peaches & Pound Cake

Karn's Backyard BBQ
Ingredients

  • 4 slices pound cake
  • 2 large ripe peaches (4 halves)
  • 3 tablespoons butter
  • Cinnamon
  • Topping options:
  • Whipped cream
  • Ice cream
  • Caramel Sauce
  • Raspberry sauce, thawed frozen red raspberries, sugar and lime juice. Crush berries and run thru strainer to remove seeds.

Instructions

  1. Brush pound cake on one side and lightly grill till you get char marks. Remove from grill when toasted
  2. Split peaches remove seed and brush with butter and a sprinkling of cinnamon. Grill cut side down till will charred. About 3 minutes.   
  3. Top pound cake with grilled peach half and add your favorite toppings

