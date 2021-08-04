Grilled Peaches & Pound Cake

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) -- Penn State is requiring all students, staff, and visitors to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

"Penn State is taking this proactive measure to protect the health and safety of our campuses and help mitigate the spread of this virus within our community," Penn State President, Eric J. Barron said. "As we continue to see daily increases in COVID-19 cases, particularly in the delta variant, our current outlook warrants this protective step."