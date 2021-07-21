Karns BBQ: Backyard BBQ Grilled Clams in Foil Packets

Grilled Clams in Foil Packets
- Heavy-Duty Aluminum Foil
- 1 medium zucchini, cut into ¾ inch pieces
- 1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1 bag 50 ct. white little neck clams, scrubbed clean
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 3/4 cup white wine (or white cooking wine)
- 2 pinches crushed red pepper, optional
- Italian seasoning, optional
Preheat grill to high heat. To make foil packets tear off 8 pieces of foil in 2-foot-long sheets and double stack – allowing for 4 foil pouches to be made.
In a medium bowl combine zucchini, tomatoes, garlic, butter, red pepper and Italian seasoning. Gently mix to combine. Divide cleaned clams over the 4 packets. Evenly divide zucchini and tomato mix over all clams. Fold up sides of foil to form a pouch.
Divide white wine between all four pouches. Roll the top edge over to create a tight seal but leaving room for the clams to steam.
Place on hot grill and cook for 12-15 minutes until the shells have opened. Remove from grill – carefully – and enjoy!