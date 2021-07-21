Karns BBQ: Backyard BBQ Grilled Clams in Foil Packets

Grilled Clams in Foil Packets

  • Heavy-Duty Aluminum Foil
  • 1 medium zucchini, cut into ¾ inch pieces
  • 1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1 bag 50 ct. white little neck clams, scrubbed clean
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 3/4 cup white wine (or white cooking wine)
  • 2 pinches crushed red pepper, optional
  • Italian seasoning, optional

Preheat grill to high heat.  To make foil packets tear off 8 pieces of foil in 2-foot-long sheets and double stack – allowing for 4 foil pouches to be made.

In a medium bowl combine zucchini, tomatoes, garlic, butter, red pepper and Italian seasoning.  Gently mix to combine.  Divide cleaned clams over the 4 packets.  Evenly divide zucchini and tomato mix over all clams.  Fold up sides of foil to form a pouch.

Divide white wine between all four pouches.  Roll the top edge over to create a tight seal but leaving room for the clams to steam.

Place on hot grill and cook for 12-15 minutes until the shells have opened.  Remove from grill – carefully – and enjoy!

