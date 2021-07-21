Karns BBQ: Backyard BBQ Grilled Clams in Foil Packets

Grilled Clams in Foil Packets

Heavy-Duty Aluminum Foil

1 medium zucchini, cut into ¾ inch pieces

1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved

1 bag 50 ct. white little neck clams, scrubbed clean

1 tablespoon minced garlic

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

3/4 cup white wine (or white cooking wine)

2 pinches crushed red pepper, optional

Italian seasoning, optional

Preheat grill to high heat. To make foil packets tear off 8 pieces of foil in 2-foot-long sheets and double stack – allowing for 4 foil pouches to be made.

In a medium bowl combine zucchini, tomatoes, garlic, butter, red pepper and Italian seasoning. Gently mix to combine. Divide cleaned clams over the 4 packets. Evenly divide zucchini and tomato mix over all clams. Fold up sides of foil to form a pouch.

Divide white wine between all four pouches. Roll the top edge over to create a tight seal but leaving room for the clams to steam.

Place on hot grill and cook for 12-15 minutes until the shells have opened. Remove from grill – carefully – and enjoy!