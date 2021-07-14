Karns BBQ: Chicken quesadilla sandwiches

1 1/2 cups shredded deli rotisserie chicken

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1/4 tsp. ground cumin

2 cups shredded Mexican blend cheese (4 oz)

1 can (4.5 oz) chopped green chiles, drained

8 Burritos size tortillas

Salsa

Sour Cream

Mix together the chicken, cilantro, cumin, cheese and chilles.

Spray 1 side of 1 tortilla with cooking spray; place sprayed side down in the skillet. Layer with one-fourth of the chicken mixture to within 1/2 inch of the edge of the tortilla. Top with another tortilla; spray the top of tortilla with cooking spray.

Cook over medium-high heat for 4 to 6 minutes, turning after 2 minutes, until light golden brown. Repeat with remaining tortillas and chicken mixture. Cut quesadillas into wedges. Serve with salsa and sour cream.