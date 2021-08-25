Karns BBQ: Force of Nature Bison Bacon Burger with Special Sauce

1 package of Force of Nature Bison Bacon Burgers

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1tbsp diced pickles

2 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp hot sauce

Salt & pepper

Brioche rolls, buttered and grilled

Cheddar cheese

Tomatoes

Lettuce

Combine mayonnaise thru hot sauce in a small bowl. Whisk to combine.

Preheat grill to medium high heat, lightly oil surface. Place patties on grill and lightly season with salt and pepper. Grill 5 minutes, flip and grill 2 additional minutes and then add cheese to allow to melt. Cook additional 3 minutes or, until internal temperature reaches 165.

Create your perfect bison burger by topping bottom roll with a spoonful of sauce followed by lettuce, tomato and a burger. Finish with a spoonful of sauce and top with top bun.