Karns BBQ: Force of Nature Bison Bacon Burger with Special Sauce

Karn's Backyard BBQ
Posted: / Updated:
  • 1 package of Force of Nature Bison Bacon Burgers
  • 1/3 cup mayonnaise
  • 1tbsp diced pickles
  • 2 tsp Dijon mustard
  • 1 tsp hot sauce
  • Salt & pepper
  • Brioche rolls, buttered and grilled
  • Cheddar cheese
  • Tomatoes
  • Lettuce

Combine mayonnaise thru hot sauce in a small bowl.  Whisk to combine.

Preheat grill to medium high heat, lightly oil surface.  Place patties on grill and lightly season with salt and pepper.  Grill 5 minutes, flip and grill 2 additional minutes and then add cheese to allow to melt.  Cook additional 3 minutes or, until internal temperature reaches 165.

Create your perfect bison burger by topping bottom roll with a spoonful of sauce followed by lettuce, tomato and a burger.  Finish with a spoonful of sauce and top with top bun.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss