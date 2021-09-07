Karns BBQ: Grilled Salmon BLT

8 slices Karns Bacon, cooked

4 salmon fillet portions (skin removed, and thawed if frozen)

8 slices thick bread

2 large tomatoes, sliced

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Mayonnaise

Pesto, if desired

Lettuce

Preheat grill to medium high. Season salmon with salt and pepper, lightly drizzle olive oil over salmon. Place salmon on hot grill, turning just once after 3 minutes, turn salmon over and allow to cook for an additional 3 minutes. Or until salmon is 145 degrees in the thickest point. Salmons should flake easily, but be careful not overcook.

Spread mayonnaise on 4 slices of bread, spread a spoonful of pesto if desired. Add lettuce, tomato and 2 slices of bacon and top with cooked salmon. Place plain sliced bread on top and enjoy! Repeat with remaining ingredients

This is also a great open-faced sandwich option!