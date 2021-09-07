Karns BBQ: Grilled Salmon BLT

Karn's Backyard BBQ
Posted: / Updated:
  • 8 slices Karns Bacon, cooked
  • 4 salmon fillet portions (skin removed, and thawed if frozen)
  • 8 slices thick bread
  • 2 large tomatoes, sliced
  • Olive oil
  • Salt and pepper
  • Mayonnaise
  • Pesto, if desired
  • Lettuce

Preheat grill to medium high.  Season salmon with salt and pepper, lightly drizzle olive oil over salmon.   Place salmon on hot grill, turning just once after 3 minutes, turn salmon over and allow to cook for an additional 3 minutes.  Or until salmon is 145 degrees in the thickest point.  Salmons should flake easily, but be careful not overcook.

Spread mayonnaise on 4 slices of bread, spread a spoonful of pesto if desired.  Add lettuce, tomato and 2 slices of bacon and top with cooked salmon.  Place plain sliced bread on top and enjoy!  Repeat with remaining ingredients

This is also a great open-faced sandwich option!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss