Karns BBQ: Grilled Vidalia Onions

2 Sweet Vidalia Onions

1 tablespoon olive oil

Karns Butcher Love Seasoning or favorite steak seasoning salt

Hold onion on cutting board with root facing to the side. Push a wooden skewer thru the onion and then slice the root off the end of the onion and on the other side slice approximately ½ inch off the end. Either side of the onion should be flat with the skewer in the middle of the onion. Brush both sides of the onion with olive oil and season with Butcher Love Seasonings. Repeat with second onion.

Preheat grill for 10 minutes at medium heat. Reduce heat to low and cook onions for 25-35 minutes, turning every 10 minutes. Onions are ready to enjoy when tender and lightly browned.

Grilled Tomatoes

4 Tomatoes, cut in half

4 tablespoons olive oil

Salt

Place cut tomatoes halves in a bowl with olive oil and salt, let sit for 15 minutes.

Grill over medium heat, cut side down for 5-8 minutes until charred. Please note, only grill the cut side. This allows the tomato to keep its shape.