Karns BBQ: Honey Garlic Teriyaki Grilled Pork Sandwiches

  • 1 Honey Garlic Teriyaki Pork Tenderloin
  • 4 Hamburger Rolls
  • 1 cup fresh pineapple, diced
  • 1 bag coleslaw mix
  • 2 Tbsp. fresh chopped cilantro
  • ½ English cucumber, diced
  • ½ red bell pepper, diced
  • 1 lime, juiced and zested
  • 1 tsp. crushed red pepper (add more for additional spice)
  • Salt, to taste

DIRECTIONS: 

  • Preheat grill to medium high heat. Place tenderloin on the grill. Grill 12-15 minutes each side until internal temperature reaches 145°F at the thickest part. Allow to rest 3-5 minutes before slicing.
  • In a medium bowl, combine pineapple, slaw mix, cilantro, cucumber, red pepper, lime, crushed red pepper and salt.
  • To assemble: place slices of pork on roll and top with pineapple slaw. Serve with your favorite side.

