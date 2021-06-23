Karns BBQ: Honey Garlic Teriyaki Grilled Pork Sandwiches

Honey Garlic Teriyaki Grilled Pork Sandwiches.
- 1 Honey Garlic Teriyaki Pork Tenderloin
- 4 Hamburger Rolls
- 1 cup fresh pineapple, diced
- 1 bag coleslaw mix
- 2 Tbsp. fresh chopped cilantro
- ½ English cucumber, diced
- ½ red bell pepper, diced
- 1 lime, juiced and zested
- 1 tsp. crushed red pepper (add more for additional spice)
- Salt, to taste
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat grill to medium high heat. Place tenderloin on the grill. Grill 12-15 minutes each side until internal temperature reaches 145°F at the thickest part. Allow to rest 3-5 minutes before slicing.
- In a medium bowl, combine pineapple, slaw mix, cilantro, cucumber, red pepper, lime, crushed red pepper and salt.
- To assemble: place slices of pork on roll and top with pineapple slaw. Serve with your favorite side.