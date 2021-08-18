Karns BBQ: Marinated Flank Steak

Karn's Backyard BBQ
  • Marinated Flank Steak
  • 1/3 cup soy sauce
  • ¼ cup vegetable oil
  • ¼ cup balsamic vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 2 tablespoons minced garlic
  • 2lb flank steak

Combine all ingredients into a bowl.  Add steak and marinate in the refrigerator at least 30 minutes up to overnight.  Turning occasionally.  Steak can stay in a covered bowl, baking dish or Ziploc bag to marinate.

Preheat grill to medium high heat.  Grill to desired doneness, about 6 minutes per side for medium-rare.  Allow to sit 5 minutes before slicing.  Always slice flank steak against the grain. 

