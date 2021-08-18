Karns BBQ: Marinated Flank Steak

Marinated Flank Steak

1/3 cup soy sauce

¼ cup vegetable oil

¼ cup balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons minced garlic

2lb flank steak

Combine all ingredients into a bowl. Add steak and marinate in the refrigerator at least 30 minutes up to overnight. Turning occasionally. Steak can stay in a covered bowl, baking dish or Ziploc bag to marinate.

Preheat grill to medium high heat. Grill to desired doneness, about 6 minutes per side for medium-rare. Allow to sit 5 minutes before slicing. Always slice flank steak against the grain.