Karns BBQ: Marinated Flank Steak

- Marinated Flank Steak
- 1/3 cup soy sauce
- ¼ cup vegetable oil
- ¼ cup balsamic vinegar
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 2 tablespoons minced garlic
- 2lb flank steak
Combine all ingredients into a bowl. Add steak and marinate in the refrigerator at least 30 minutes up to overnight. Turning occasionally. Steak can stay in a covered bowl, baking dish or Ziploc bag to marinate.
Preheat grill to medium high heat. Grill to desired doneness, about 6 minutes per side for medium-rare. Allow to sit 5 minutes before slicing. Always slice flank steak against the grain.