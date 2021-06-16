Karns BBQ: Quick & Easy Pesto Caprese Chicken Sandwich & Greek Chicken Salad

Quick & Easy Pesto Caprese Chicken Sandwich
Ingredients:
Butcher Van Gourmet Pesto Chicken Cutlets
Karns Sandwich Rolls (hamburger rolls)
Sliced Fresh mozzarella ball sliced
Sliced Fresh Tomatoes
Directions:
Butter/toast roll if desired.
Grill chicken till cooked thru. Top sandwich with chicken, fresh mozzarella and tomatoes.
Quick & Easy Greek Chicken Salad
Ingredients:
Butcher Van Gourmet Greek Chicken Cutlets
Leaf lettuce
1 cup grape tomatoes, halved
1 cup diced cucumber
4 oz crumbled feta
½ cup pitted black olives (optional)
Greek dressing
Directions:
Grill chicken till cooked thru, allow to rest 5 minutes. Thinly slice chicken.
Equally divide salad and toppings in each bowl. Top with sliced Greek chicken. Enjoy!