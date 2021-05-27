Karns BBQ: Shrimp & Teriyaki Kabobs

Prepared Teriyaki sauce, store-bought or homemade

1 lb shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 cored and cubed pineapple

2 tablespoons Fresh cilantro, minced (optional)

1 tablespoon sesame seeds (optional)

2 green onions, diced (optional)

Preheat grill to medium-high heat and lightly oil grates. Marinate shrimp, if desired. Reserve some marinade to brush on kabobs for final stage of cooking. Skewer shrimp and pineapple on skewers in preparation for the grill. (If using wooden skewers soak for 1 hour prior to prevent charring.)

Grill 2-3 minutes per side, or until shrimp are cooked thru. Before removing from grill turn to low and brush both sides of shrimp with the teriyaki sauce.