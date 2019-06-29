Keep abc27 News

DIRECTV [and AT&T U-verse] subscribers may lose WHTM-TV on July 2nd.

Contact DIRECTV [and AT&T U-verse] today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV [and AT&T U- verse] to “Keep my WHTM/abc27!”

DIRECTV / AT&T U-verse Customer Service – 800-288-2020 / 800-531-5000

Q: What is happening?

A: DIRECTV [and AT&T U-verse] subscribers are at risk of losing abc27 at 11:59 p.m. local time on July 2, 2019. DIRECTV [and AT&T U-verse] has yet to reach a new distribution agreement to allow the cable television provider the right to continue to air your favorite new stories around the Harrisburg-York-Lancaster-Lebanon area.

Q: What other programming could I miss?

A: If DIRECTV [and AT&T U-verse] decide(s) not to carry your abc27, you would lose your local news, emergency service updates and your favorite shows such as the season finale of “The Bachelorette”, new seasons of “The Good Doctor”, “American Idol” and the final season of “Modern Family”.

Q: Where will abc27 programming still be available?

A: No other cable or satellite company is affected; only DIRECTV [and AT&T U-verse] customers are at risk of having their favorite news, comedies, dramas, and sports taken away. Other providers are available including DISH (855-898-6730) and over-the-air with a digital antenna.

Q: Are you still negotiating with DIRECTV and/or AT&T U-verse?

A: Yes. We have been negotiating in good faith to establish a mutually agreeable contract with DIRECTV [and AT&T U-verse], proposing fair and reasonable terms for abc27.

Q: What can I do about this situation?

A: You have choices. Call 800-288-2020 and demand they keep your favorite local news source! You can also contact other local providers – including DISH (855-898-6730) – and switch to make sure you are treated fairly and get the programming you want.