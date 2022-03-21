LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have arrested a man who they say robbed a Lancaster bank and claimed to have a bomb.

The West Lampeter Township Police Department responded to the Fulton Bank on Willow Street Pike on March 14 after a man drove up to the bank drive-thru window and provided a note indicating he had a bomb and demanded money.

Police say Collin Shaab was arrested and taken to the Lancaster County Prison in connection to the robbery after police responded to a suspicious activity report on March 19 at a Wawa on Lincoln Highway.

Charges were filed against Shaab for robbery, theft by unlawful taking or deception, and terroristic threats.

Shaab was arraigned and bail was set at $150,000.