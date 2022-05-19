LANCASTER, Pa., (WHTM) – Lancaster City Chief of Police John T. Bey has resigned after 18 months, according to the City of Lancaster.

“I have determined that after 25 years of service to the Pennsylvania State Police plus my subsequent service with the US Air Force Reserves, Pennsylvania National Guard, and the City of Lancaster, I am ready to take a step back and celebrate these accomplishments,” said Bey.

Mayor Danene Sorace has appointed Captain Richard Mendez as Acting Chief, with the intention of bringing a recommendation to the City Council for a permanent appointment to lead Lancaster’s largest police department.

Captain Mendez is a lifelong resident of Lancaster City, a JP McCaskey graduate, and a 22-year veteran of the Lancaster City Bureau of Police.

Mendez has served as a patrol officer, a member of the K-9 unit, an officer assigned to the Selective Enforcement Unit, a member of the Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team, a platoon leader, and most recently Captain of Patrol, the largest division of the bureau.

“I am grateful for Chief Bey’s service to Lancaster during a time of change and I am thrilled that Captain Mendez has agreed to take the significant work we have started into the next chapter. He has deep relationships both inside and outside of the bureau and is ready to lead,” said Mayor Sorace.