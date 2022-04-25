LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man is facing charges after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a teenage girl.

According to Manor Township Police, in July 2021 officers were notified of a Children and Youth welfare report alleging Brandon Scheid, 26, was involved in a romantic relationship with a girl who was 13 at the time.

According to police, between June 5, 2021, through July 16, 2021, Scheid “engaged in sexual intercourse with the victim on more than one occasion.”

The victim also disclosed Scheid allegedly provided her with an alcoholic beverage while attending a party in Millersville.

Scheid was taken into custody on April 25 without incident and arraigned by Judge Sheller, who set monetary bail at $150,000.

Scheid was committed to the Lancaster County Prison on one count of felony statutory sexual assault, felony unlawful contact with a minor, felony corruption of minors, misdemeanor corruption of minors, and selling or furnishing alcohol to minors.