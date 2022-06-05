LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County Nonprofit has been getting ready to send thousands of supplies to Ukraine, after the pandemic and the war slowed down their efforts.

Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) has been providing aid to Ukraine on and off since the nonprofit started over a century ago. More recently, they are sending supplies to people displaced since 2014 by conflict in the eastern part of the country.

When Russian forces invaded in February, it became harder for MCC to send things to their partners on the ground.

But, their warehouse in Ephrata is stocked with 60,000 cans of meat, 8,000 thousand comforters., as well as health and hygiene supplies, packed into kits by volunteers,

MCC expects to ship these out within the next few weeks to help Ukrainians fleeing the war.

“Often, they are coming from lifestyles where they may have a car, they may have a good job, they may have a nice house. And then they show up in some of these other communities westward from the disturbed area in Eastern Ukraine and they really don’t have any place to go,” Ken Sensenig of MCC Chruch Relations said.

MCC is also asking for donations of blankets and other hygiene items, due to depleting supplies in Ukraine.

If you would like to donate items and to find more information about this nonprofit, click here.