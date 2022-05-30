EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County woman has been charged after allegedly assaulting EMS personnel.

According to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police, officers arrested Erin Wynne Hanna after she allegedly assaulted EMS personnel that were attempting to assist her.

Hanna was charged with felony aggravated assault in the second degree and was arraigned before MDJ Tobin.

Bail for Hanna was set at $50,000 and she is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 21.