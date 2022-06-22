PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County driver has been charged after an accident that sent a bicyclist to the hospital.

Northern Lancaster Regional Police responded on June 21 to Doe Run Road near Indian Village Road for the report of a bicyclist who was struck by a vehicle. Police say a Nissan Sedan, operated by Nicholas Piper of Lititz, had been traveling westbound on Doe Run Road. Police say Piper had attempted to pass another vehicle on the right which was turning left onto Indian Village Road.

As he passed the turning vehicle, police say Piper failed to see a bicyclist traveling on the north side of the highway, hitting a Lititz woman on the bike.

The bicyclist was injured in the crash and transported to the hospital for further treatment and evaluation.

Officers suspected that Piper was under the influence of a controlled substance at the time of the accident and marijuana was also found in his possession during the investigation.

Piper was placed under arrest for DUI, was transported for a blood test, and then taken to NLCRPD for processing. According to police Piper was arraigned on charges associated with the accident, DUI, and possession of a controlled substance.