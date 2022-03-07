LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Multiple homes across. Lancaster County were vandalized over the weekend when bricks and stones were thrown through windows.

Residents in Paradise Township, Sadsbury Township, Little Britain Township, and Providence Township reported the vandalism on Sunday morning. An estimated $2,000 in damages were reported by residents impacted by the vandalism.

Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster County are handling the investigation.