LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man was sentenced to 5-10 years in prison after being convicted of illegally possessing a firearm.

Rajeem Brown, 38, was found guilty of persons not to possess firearms by a jury on January 5.

On April 11, 2019, members of the Selective Enforcement Unit served an arrest warrant on Brown who was wanted for two counts of delivery of a controlled substance (cocaine).

Authorities obtained a search warrant for Brown’s residence on E. Clay St. and found a safe that contained a loaded .45 caliber revolver, which was seized.

Assistant District Attorney Deborah Greathouse prosecuted the case and Lancaster City Bureau of Police Officer James Boas, now Detective, filed charges.