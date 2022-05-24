LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster Pride has announced eight events throughout the month of June to celebrate Pride Month.
Event highlights include a special Pride Beer release by Our Town Brewery, a Pet Parade in Buchanon Park, and a Pool Party at Conestoga Pines Pool.
The largest event will be the 2022 Pride Festival on Saturday, June 18 from 12-6 PM at the Clipper Magazine Stadium. This year’s festival is hosting a record 150+ vendors and will be featuring a diverse line-up of drag performers and entertainers.
The entertainment headliner is Ariel Versace, a contestant on Season 11 of Ru Paul’s Drag Race. The venue will also include a space for yoga and yard games, kid’s entertainment, and a Beer Garden.
The event is family-friendly and open to all ages with general admission of $5.
June Pride Month Events:
- June 1st: Flag Raising Ceremony
Lancaster City Visitor Center
June 1st: 12 noon
- June 1st: Pride Beer Release Party
Our Town Brewery: 5 – 9 PM
252 North Prince Street Lancaster, PA 17603
- June 4th: Pride Night at the Barnstormers
Clipper Magazine Stadium: 6:30 PM
650 North Prince Street Lancaster, PA 17603
- June 11th: Lancaster Pride Pet Parade
Buchanan Park: 12 noon -1 PM
901 Buchanan Avenue Lancaster, PA 17603
Thistle Finch Distillery: 6 – 8 PM
417 W. Grant Street Lancaster, PA 17603
- June 18th: Lancaster Pride Festival 2022 & Lancaster Pride After-Party
Clipper Magazine Stadium: 12 noon – 6 PM
650 North Prince Street Lancaster, PA 17603
The Village: 9pm-2am
205 North Christian Street Lancaster, PA 17603
- June 25th: Lancaster Pride Pool Party
Conestoga Pines Pool: 6 pm – 8:30pm
200 Arthur E Morris Pkwy Lancaster, PA 17601
Visit lancpride.com for more information and to pre-purchase tickets.