LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster woman has been charged with allegedly assaulting a police officer.

On June 3 around 6:24 a.m. a Lampeter Township Police Officer conducted a traffic stop after clocking a car driving 69 MPH in a 35 MPH zone. Police say the driver, Elizabeth Jackson, “became irate yelling profanities at the Officer.”

Lampeter Township Police say Jackson took her license and registration from the officer and spat in his face. Jackson then spat on the officer a second time and continued to assault the officer by scratching his face, neck, and hands when he attempted to take her into custody.

Jackson is also accused of damaging the officer’s microphone before being taken custody.

Jackson was charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor resisting arrest, and traffic violations. She was taken to the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 10.