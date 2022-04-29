LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lititz man has been charged in the fatal 2020 shooting of a Lancaster County man.

Ethan Anthony (Spazz) Chin was charged with one count of criminal homicide and a firearms charge for allegedly shooting 23-year-old William Deliz on the 500 block of East End Ave. on Sept. 2, 2020.

Chun is currently at the Lancaster County Prison awaiting arraignment on these charges and police say the investigation into this incident continues.

On Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at approximately 1:23 a.m. officers from Lancaster Bureau of Police, Platoon B, responded to Penn Medicine/ LGH for a report of a gunshot victim in the Emergency Department.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Officers were informed that the patient, Deliz, had been transported to the hospital by private vehicle and was undergoing life-saving measures by hospital staff.

The officers located a crime scene in the 500 blk. East End Ave and determined that the shooting occurred in front of 519 East End Ave where spent shell casings and blood were found.

Detectives spoke with witnesses and neighbors and reviewed video footage obtained from the area. On Saturday morning, September 5, 2020, Detectives of the Lancaster Bureau of Police were informed Deliz had died at the hospital

The investigation has remained active since September 2020, with Detective Ryan Burgett as the lead investigator on the case. Detectives from the Violent Crime Unit worked over the last year and a half, conducting dozens of interviews, gathering and analyzing evidence, and reviewing hours upon hours of video footage obtained from numerous sources in the area.

¡Recibe noticias locales y el pronóstico del tiempo directamente en tu buzón de email! Regístrate aquí para recibir los boletines diarias de AL DÍA CON ABC27.

Detective Burgett worked closely with the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office throughout the investigation.

Detectives request that anyone with information on this investigation contact Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.