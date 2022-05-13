WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County have arrested an 18-year-old Maryland man in connection to the armed robbery of a 17-year-old girl.

On April 14 Northern Lancaster County Regional Police say Jackobi William Frazier agreed over social media to meet the teenage girl for the sale of a smartphone. The two met at a shopping center on Lititz Pike where police say Frazier pulled out a silver handgun and robbed the teen.

Police say Frazier fled to Maryland and was listed as a wanted person.

The Office of the Cecil County Sheriff in Maryland apprehended Frazier on May 8, 2022, and he was charged in Lancaster County with one misdemeanor count of Possession of instruments of crime and Robbery graded as a felony of the first degree.

On May 12, 2022, Lancaster police transported Frazier back to Pennsylvania for booking and arraignment before MDJ E. Tobin. Frazier was taken to the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $175,000.00 bail.