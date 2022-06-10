EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a Lancaster County man after he allegedly stabbed a man in the neck repeatedly with a screwdriver.

At approximately 7:30 am on June 8, 2022, East Lampeter Township Police responded to the Olde Amish Inn 33 Eastbrook Rd for a report of a person stabbed. Police say the 64-year-old male victim was stabbed while in his motel room when an unknown male entered his room and began assaulting him.

The suspect then stabbed the victim several times in the neck with a screwdriver while telling the victim that he was going to kill him.

Police say the investigation identified the suspect as Terrence R Henderson, 43, with a last known address in Manheim. Henderson fled the scene prior to police arriving and a warrant was signed for his arrest.

Henderson has been charged with felony Criminal Attempted Homicide, two counts of felony Aggravated Assault, felony Burglary, and misdemeanor Terroristic Threats.

Anyone with knowledge on the whereabouts of Henderson or has additional information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the East Lampeter Township Police Department.