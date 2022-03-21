LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Multiple handguns were recovered and two juveniles were arrested after four separate incidents in Lancaster over the weekend.

On March 19 at 1:29 a.m. police located a group of suspected juveniles violating the Lancaster City curfew. The suspects fled and one was apprehended after ditching a loaded black Ruger LCR .380 handgun.

Police say the juvenile who ditched the handgun was also found in possession of $1,406 in US currency, a clear corner tie bag of marijuana, a clear corner tie bag with five individual bags of crack cocaine, and a clear corner tie bag of suspected heroin.

The juvenile was charged with one count of Carrying a Firearm Without a License (F3), one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Minor (M1), three counts of Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (F), and one count of Curfew – Conduct of a Minor (S).

Earlier that evening, police responded to a fight call on North Water Street where a suspect concealed a firearm in his waistband and fled. The suspect was apprehended and the firearm, a stolen black 9mm Glock 43, was receovered.

The suspect was charged with one count of Receiving Stolen Property (F2), one count of Carrying a Firearm Without a License (F3), and one count of Persons Not to Possess a Firearm (M1).

In the third incident on March 30 at 2:33 a.m. on East Liberty Street officers responded for a report of juveniles breaking into vehicles. Police say three juveniles fled on foot and one was apprehended after ditching a PF9400 Polymer 80INC (Glock Style 80%) gray 9mm Semi-Auto Handgun with one round in the chamber and a Glock Style magazine containing 16 9mm rounds.

One of the other juveniles, who was not caught, ditched a black PK380 WALTHER S&W handgun.

The apprehended juvenile was charged with one count of Carrying a Firearm without a License (F3), one count of Possession of Firearm by a Minor (M1), and one. count of Unlawful Conduct of a Minor (S).

At 3:49 am. on March 20, officers responded to a weapons call on North Queen Street and witnessed an intoxicated male enter a vehicle and drive away after dropping a black and silver Smith and Wesson 9mm semi-automatic handgun. Another man walked by the discarded firearm and placed it in his waistband.

Police say the man who picked up the gun also had a bundle of heroin on him. The man was charged with one count of Theft of Property Lost, Mislaid, or Delivered by Mistake (F2), one count of Persons Not to Possess a Firearm (F2), one count of Firearms Not To Be Carried Without a License (F3), and one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance (M).