LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — East Lampeter Township arrested a woman they say was a part of a fight that occurred at a Wawa convenience store.

According to a release, Unique Rodriguez, 26, of Lancaster was arrested on the charge of Simple Assault. Rodriguez already had an outstanding arrest warrant for Theft of Services. That warrant was also through the township police and is related to an incident that occurred on Feb. 23, 2022.

Rodriguez was located at a nearby hotel where she was taken into custody.

She is in the Lancaster County Prison after being unable to post $10,000 bail.