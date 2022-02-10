One injured after afternoon shooting in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was injured after being shot in Lancaster on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

According to a CRIMEWATCH report, at around 12:14 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of the 100 block of North Reservoir Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found a man who was struck by gunfire moments before.

The victim had non-life-threatening injuries and was treated by EMS at the scene, as well as at a local hospital. The victim was then released and is recovering at home.

The report also stated that 13 shots were fired by the suspect and the victim was not the intended target, as he was just a bystander. The shooting was an isolated incident and the public is not at risk of any danger.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information should call 717-735-3301 and asked to be connected to Detective Krause or another working detective.