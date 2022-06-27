EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Two teens have been arrested after police responded to a burglary at a Lancaster County UPS facility.

Around 2 a.m. on Sunday, police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Enterprise Road for a burglar alarm. Officers located multiple people inside wearing dark clothing who fled the facility on foot.

Officers located a 17-year-old Philadelphia teen who fled on foot and a vehicle that was leaving the area.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 19-year-old Kenkell Francis Jr. of Philadelphia.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Police say Francis drove a group of people to the UPS facility and was waiting to pick them up. The group entered the facility through a bay door, opened packages, and removed the contents.

Francis Jr. was charged with one count each of Burglary, Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Burglary, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Francis Jr. was taken to the Lancaster County Prison and held on $5,000 bail.

The juvenile was charged with one count each of Burglary, and Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Burglary and turned over to the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center.

The identities of the other subjects who fled have yet to be determined, and the investigation is ongoing.

East Hempfield Township Police were assisted at the scene by officers from Manheim Township, Manor Township and Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Departments.