LIVE NOW: Community Conversation: Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse to discuss small business grants and rent relief program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse will host a live discussion today in his weekly “Community Conversations” on the city’s Facebook page.

Mayor Papenfuse will be joined by Melissa Stone, VP of Economic Development at the Harrisburg Regional Chamber & CREDC and Lillie Williams, Interim Director of Department of Building and Housing Development. Acting Superintendent Chris Celmer will also be joining the show to discuss updates from the Harrisburg School District.

Mayor Papenfuse is hosting community conversations live on Facebook and Channel 20 each Friday at noon during the coronavirus (COVID-19) disaster emergency. The weekly program provides local updates on the pandemic and other news in Harrisburg.

The live stream is set to begin at 12 PM and will be available on this story.